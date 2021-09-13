COVID-19 claims two lives, 360 new cases reported

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 2,020 while 360 new patients have been reported positive for the infection taking tally from the twin cities to over 137,000.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi has been recorded as 6.64 per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to details, one patient died of the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,133 while one death due to coronavirus illness from ICT took the death toll from the federal capital to 887 on Sunday.

As many as 90 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally from the district to 34,414 of which 31,166 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 2,115 on Sunday of which 107 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 2,008 patients were in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, confirmation of another 270 patients positive from ICT has taken tally from the federal capital to 102,617 of which 97,183 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 4,547 on Sunday after recovery of 514 patients in the last 24 hours.