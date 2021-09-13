Rain spell to persist

LAHORE:Scattered rain continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Highest rain on Sunday was recorded at Airport where it was 32mm, Mughalpura 29mm,

Farrukhabad 15mm, Samanabad 05mm, Iqbal Town 04mm, Shahi Qila, Johar Town and Gulberg 02mm.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating northeastern and lower parts while a westerly wave was also affecting upper/western areas of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, lower Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain was recorded at several other cities, including Kasur 73mm, Mangla 34mm, Narowal 30, Jhelum 22, Mandi Baha-ud-Din 17, Okara 09, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal 08, Gujranwala 03, Hafizabad, Faisalabad 01, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Balakot 50, Kakul 42, Malam Jabba 38, Saidu Sharif 21, Dir (Lower 16, Upper 01), Peshawar 03, Muzaffarabad 34, Garhi Dupatta 12, Kotli 10, Rawalakot 01, Chhor 07, Mithi 02, Gupis 02 and Astore 01mm.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 26°C and minimum was 21.3°C.