Gas supply to industrial, CNG sectors to continue

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has decided to continue supply of gas to its consumers on Monday (today) despite dry docking of the import terminal.

According to an announcement made by the company here on Sunday, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) will endeavour to minimise gas disruptions to the extent possible during the dry docking period for its consumers.

Moreover, a senior official added that a decision in respect of supply of gas on September 14 and 15 (dry docking period) will be conveyed later based on the system pack situation. Consequently, industrial units including cement, non-export general industry and all CNG filling stations will remain open following deferring the closure decision.

Ghiyas Paracha, central leader of All Pakistan CNG Association, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Hammad Azhar, Energy Minister. Earlier, SNGPL on September 10 announced that gas supplies to most of industries and CNG sector would be suspended for three days due to re-deployment of floating gas import unit.

According to a notification issued on September 10, regasification from Terminal-I will be disrupted during the period from September 13 to 15 due to re-deployment of floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Exquisite after dry dock.

In order to manage the gas loads during the period, it is advised that all the regions should ensure suspension of gas/RLNG supply to CNG, Cement and General Industry & its Captive Power (Non-Export) sector across the franchised area of SNGPL (including Punjab & KPK). Furthermore, 10pc gas/RLNG allocation to process industry may be allowed during this period as per past practice.