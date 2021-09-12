Opposition can’t blackmail govt through rallies, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday blasted the opposition parties for ‘immature’ politics and anti-government campaign to save their corrupt leaders.

Addressing a gathering at Esori area in Akora Khattak, he said that millions of families were lifted from the poverty line through various projects, including Ehsaas Programme, Ration cards and other welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked opposition parties to supplement the government efforts to work for the welfare of the people and the country.

Pervez Khattak urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and office-bearers to launch a full-fledged campaign for the upcoming local government election by conveying the message of the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI-led government would complete its constitutional tenure and win the 2023 general election on the basis of its performance.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only honest leader, who had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said that the premier had launched a crusade against the menace of corruption.

Pervez Khattak said that the opposition had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

The country, he alleged, had been suffering due to their corruption but the government would bring back the looted money at all costs.

Pervez Khattak said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement was holding public meetings to save its own leaders and blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process launched by him to make those who had plundered the national wealth.