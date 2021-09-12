Police trace blind murder case, arrest accused

BATTAGRAM: Police on Saturday claimed to have traced a blind murder case by arresting the accused.
A police spokesman said that personnel of Chanjal Police Station had found a body in a sack at Yakh Tangay area and later registered the case. Later, the deceased was identified as Abdul Manan.
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior...
MOSCOW: Russia sent Tajikistan 12 armoured vehicles and an array of military equipment, its defence ministry said on...
MOSCOW: Russia is blaming US tech companies for interfering with its parliamentary election. Russia’s foreign...
SUKKUR: Traditional and modern artistic work produced by students was displayed in an exhibition organised by the...
Islamabad: The teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and collegeshave given the thumbs down to the Federal...
Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still...