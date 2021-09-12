 
Sunday September 12, 2021
Police trace blind murder case, arrest accused

National

Our Correspondent  
Sep 12, 2021

BATTAGRAM: Police on Saturday claimed to have traced a blind murder case by arresting the accused.

A police spokesman said that personnel of Chanjal Police Station had found a body in a sack at Yakh Tangay area and later registered the case. Later, the deceased was identified as Abdul Manan.

