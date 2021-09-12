Meeting reviews progress on uplift projects in Malakand

MINGORA: A meeting on Saturday reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in Malakand Division.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam chaired the meeting.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khaliq, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Project Director PEDO, Project Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about solarisation of mosques, Dir Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-II, and hydropower projects.

The meeting was informed that the Dir Motorway project had been approved and work would soon start on it.

The Dir Motorway is a 29.37 km project consisting of a 04-lane dual carriageway which will start from Chakdara and will end at Rabat.

The Dir Motorway will consist of three interchanges, three toll plazas, two tunnels, four overpasses, four flyovers, seven subways, two underpasses, four cattle passes, four culverts and 24 bridges.

The journey on the Dir Motorway will take 25 minutes, which is one and half hour on the existing 56 km road. The meeting also reviewed the progress of work on Swat Motorway Phase-II.

PEDO officials informed the meeting that work on 182 hydropower projects in Malakand Division had been completed while work on 13 projects was in progress.