Rahimullah Yusufzai’s death condoled

CHITRAL: Journalist community condoled the death of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and the mother of Imdadullah, director general Information and Public Relations, here on Saturday.

Senior journalist Zaheeruddin chaired while the office-bearers and members of the Chitral Press Club attended the condolence meeting.

The participants expressed grief over the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai and mother of Imdadullah.

They said the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai was a great loss to journalism, adding that the vacuum created by him could not be filled.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.