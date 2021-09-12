Rahimullah Yusufzai’s death condoled

CHITRAL: Journalist community condoled the death of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and the mother of Imdadullah, director general Information and Public Relations, here on Saturday.
Senior journalist Zaheeruddin chaired while the office-bearers and members of the Chitral Press Club attended the condolence meeting.
The participants expressed grief over the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai and mother of Imdadullah.
They said the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai was a great loss to journalism, adding that the vacuum created by him could not be filled.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior...
MOSCOW: Russia sent Tajikistan 12 armoured vehicles and an array of military equipment, its defence ministry said on...
MOSCOW: Russia is blaming US tech companies for interfering with its parliamentary election. Russia’s foreign...
SUKKUR: Traditional and modern artistic work produced by students was displayed in an exhibition organised by the...
Islamabad: The teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and collegeshave given the thumbs down to the Federal...
Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still...