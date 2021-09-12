EVMs’ use in next polls at any cost: Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in the next general elections at any cost for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the premises of PTI leader Chaudhry Qamar Mansoor Gill here, he said electoral reforms are part of the PTI manifesto, which would be fulfilled at every cost.

He said they were unable to understand why the opposition was afraid of the EVMs in the general elections, adding that the present EVM was most modern compared with the one introduced in 2017. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was made bound through Election Act 2017 to initially use the EVMs at a small scale, and after rectifying its flaws if any, the machines would be used at a large scale.

He said that more than 50 bye-polls had so far been held during the last four years, but unfortunately the ECP did not fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

He said the points raised by the ECP over the use of EVMs in the next general elections had been rejected and criticised in editorials and analysis of almost all national dailies.

Gill said that it was his humble request to the ECP to fulfill its constitutional responsibility. “We can't even think of disrespecting the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he added.

About a statement of Marriyum Aurangzeb, the SAPM said neither she had political wisdom nor she even contested a councillor election in her life. “She talks according to her capacity and serving only the Nawaz family.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was of international level leader and no one could befool him. “The opposition would agree to the use of EVMs if they were given an NRO. But, I once again make it clear that no NRO would be given to them and the next general elections would also be held through EVMs.”