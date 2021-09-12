PM Office headquarter of polls rigging: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said Prime Minister’s Office is headquarter of rigging in elections and asked officials to address reservations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media along with other party leaders in the federal capital, she said her party strongly condemns the threat of setting fire to the election commission. She alleged that the government introduced the idea of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to rig elections.

Marriyum said the ECP was charged with taking bribes and yesterday federal ministers attacked the election commission. Under Article 218 of the Constitution, it is an ECP responsibility to conduct free and fair elections, she added.

The PMLN leader said the ECP raised three questions on the EVMs and software as well as hardware of the machines. She stressed that election reforms could not be introduced by intimidating others.