PTI makes departments autonomous, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government freed police and other departments from political interference and gave them autonomy in performing their functions independently.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said neither he believed in politics of revenge nor he was involved in it.

A bad culture was promoted in the past by politically victimising the opponents and using the police, administration as well as other departments for personal gains, the CM added.

Public service was the focal point of the PTI politics, Buzdar said, adding that during the last three years, the government gave due attention to sustainable and equitable development.

He said despite hindrances, the journey of service to people was continuing.

People have rejected the negative politics of the opposition once and for all.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government had focused on solving basic problems of people.

During a short span of time, the government, by introducing reforms in different sectors, had set a new precedent, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to give practical meaning to the dream of the founder of nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles, justice-loving and courageous thinker.

Establishing a peaceful society based on tolerance and patience was the dream of Quaid-i-Azam, he maintained.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state where there were equal opportunities for all besides social and economic justice, he said.

Quaid-e-Azam urged the nation to adopt the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline to prosper, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed the departments and authorities concerned including the administration, Wasa and PDMA to remain alert in the wake of continued rains in the city.

In a press statement, he directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field and utilize all available resources to ensure the drainage of rainwater.

The chief minister also directed measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two sisters in a roof collapse incident in a village near Kasur.

He has sought a report from the administration about the incident and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

He also directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar prayed for speedy recovery of well-known comedian and actor Umar Sharif.

In a message issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that he was feeling sad by knowing the illness of Umar Sharif.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him a speedy recovery.

Umar Sharif is a national hero who has served the country well, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident on Additional IG Motorways Sajjad Afzal Afridi’s vehicle near Fateh Jang interchange Rawalpindi.

As a result of firing the brother of Additional IG Motorways, Noman Afzal Afridi lost his life.

The CM sought a report from IG Punjab and directed to arrest the culprits involved in the firing.

Usman Buzdar further directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Moreover, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Noman Afzal Afridi and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.