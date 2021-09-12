Blind murder traced in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Police on Saturday claimed to have traced a blind murder case by arresting the accused.
A police spokesman said that personnel of Chanjal Police Station had found a body in a sack at Yakh Tangay area and later registered the case. Later, the deceased was identified as Abdul Manan.
SHO Changal Police Station Amjad Ali Khan along with other cops conducted a raid and arrested the accused Niaz Muhammad, while also recovering a gun from him.
The police said the arrestee was still being interrogated for more information.
