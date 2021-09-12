Shahbaz Gill case hearing adjourned

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court Saturday adjourned hearing of defamation suit against Shahbaz Gill, a special assistant to prime minister, without any development as the judge concerned was on leave.

The court has adjourned by September 18.

The petition against Gill was filed by Albayrak Group. It said the group had introduced an 18-metre-long metro bus in Pakistan, which is better than normal buses. However, Shahbaz Gill made a statement against the petitioner on Sept 26, 2020, in a TV programme, alleging that the petitioner had signed the metro bus project with the Pakistani government for $3.68 per kilometre rate, out of which Suleman Shahbaz, son of PML-N Shahbaz Sharif, was paid $1.85 per kilometre as bribe, it said. The petitioner stated that the allegations of corruption were baseless. It stated that Shahbaz Gill had accused the company of indulging in corruption without any evidence, thus affecting its repute. It claimed that due to Gill’s campaign against the company, it had lost millions of dollars.