Workshop on measles rubella campaign

LAHORE: Punjab has moved to the next phase of measles rubella campaign as desk review and field validation of micro-plans have started.

Director General, Health Services Punjab, Dr Haroon Jehangir chaired provincial workshop on Desk Review and Field Validation of Micro-plans at DG Health office here on Saturday.

Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation Dr Mukhtar Ahmed presented main agenda items and shared status of preparations for the campaign that shall be held in November this year across the country. The workshop was organised with the support of the WHO.

Provincial and Divisional Health Director, monitors and technical staff from WHO and Unicef attended the meeting. WHO Technical officers imparted training on latest monitoring and reporting tools with the help of audio visual demonstrations. International level reporting tools are being used in the campaign. The WHO has developed latest dashboard for MR Campaign on government request as well.

The DGHS emphasised need to improve professional capacity of district health managers through quality training. He emphasised need for enhanced focus on clinical services at facility level.

Dr Haroon Jehangir said, “Disease surveillance is the backbone of health interventions. We are battling corona pandemic and staff is engaged in all areas of the pandemic including COVID-19 vaccination targets. Yet we must not forget that we cannot afford laxity in routine services including routine immunisation. Divisional directors must closely watch campaign timelines without compromising the quality of the campaign. Micro-plans lay the basis of good quality campaign.”

WHO Technical officers conducted training on monitoring and reporting tools. Issues discussed included Micro-plan Desk Review Checklist, UC Map, Hard to Reach and High risk Area Plan, Social Mobilisation Plan, Vaccine and Logistics, Waste Management Plan, AEFI Plan and HR Plan.