Moot calls for promoting mental health

Zaheeruddin Babar, CEO of the Karwan-e-Hayat Institute for Mental Health Care, has emphasised the need for society to take measures to identify people who might be on the verge of committing suicide, and to help them.

He was addressing an event marking World Suicide Prevention Day organised by the KeH at a hotel late on Friday night. This day represents the global commitment to focus on suicide prevention. The theme of WSPD 2021 “Creating hope through action” reflects the need for collective action to address this urgent public health issue.

Babar said suicide can be prevented through key evidence-based prevention measures, which include restricting access to means for suicide (e.g. pesticides).

Tamkeen K Abbasi, chief communication officer of KeH, said that promoting good mental health could also play a key role in preventing suicides. “Social stigma and a lack of awareness remain major barriers to help-seeking, highlighting the need for mental health literacy and anti-stigma campaigns,” she said.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Afridi, dean, Faculty of Psychiatry, College of Physicians and Surgeons; Prof Dr. Haider Naqvi, head of psychiatry, Dow University of Health Sciences; Prof Dr Ejaz Ahmed Vohra, director of Postgraduate (Clinical), Dr Ziauddin University; and Prof Dr Qudsia Tariq, chairperson of the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi; also spoke and stressed that suicides and suicide attempts had a ripple effect that impacted not only individuals but also families.

The associated risk factors for suicide, such as a job or financial loss, trauma or abuse, mental and substance use disorders, and barriers to accessing health care, had been further amplified by Covid-19, they said.

The event emphasised that all members of society were responsible to take action to prevent suicides. It is estimated that globally every 40 seconds someone commits suicide.