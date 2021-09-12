Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 925 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 17 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,133 from the infectious disease and showing a fatality of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 16,775 tests were conducted 925 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 5.5 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

So far 5,736,248 tests had been conducted against which 443,963 cases were diagnosed. Of them, 87.3 per cent or 387,625 patients had recovered, including 627 overnight. The chief minister said that 49,205 patients were under treatment -- 48,425 in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres, 740 at different hospitals and 53 on ventilators.

Out of the 925 new cases, 314 were detected from Karachi: 131 from District East, 76 from District South, 42 from District Malir, 36 from District Central, 15 from District West and 14 from District Korangi. Hyderabad reported 131 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 47, Sanghar 40, Tharparkar 39, Badin 37, Thatta 34, Sujawal 30, Tando Allahyar 28, Matiari 26, Dadu 24, Shikarpur 16, NausheroFeroze and Sukkur 14 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Khairpur and Umerkot 12 each, Larkana 11, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan eight each, Jacobabad and kashmore six each.

A day earlier on Friday, the novel coronavirus claimed 27 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,116 from the infectious disease and showing a fatality of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 21,002 tests were conducted and 1,082 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 5.2 percent on Friday.