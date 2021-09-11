ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with all economic indicators moving towards positive trajectory, there was a need to take immediate measures to check the existing gap between imports and exports.

He directed the Commerce Division to present within the next two weeks Strategic Exports Framework for approval and set targets for trade and investment officers posted abroad. The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review various measures taken by the government for enhancing the volume of exports.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, secretaries of Commerce and Energy Divisions and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was told that with focus on 19 products, including in the areas of information technology, textile, medicines, poultry, rice, vegetables, dry fruit, leather, salt, marble, ceramics and surgical instruments, the country’s current volume of exports could be increased by $30 billion.

The Commerce Division told the meeting that consultation with all the stakeholders including industrialists, exporters and relevant government institutions was in progress. The prime minister said with facilitation and ease of doing business for exporters, the government’s priority in terms of enhancing exports was diversification of products and markets.