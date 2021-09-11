Citizens urged to help make anti-dengue drive successful

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has said that eradication of mosquito larvae is essential for dengue control and for this purpose all citizens should adopt a cautious attitude on their own and in their homes, factories, offices and workplaces by eliminating the conditions where dengue larvae are likely to breed.

He said that the current season is very conducive for the breeding of dengue larvae and in the meantime, besides government departments, citizens should also realise their responsibilities and make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on dengue control in his office. The meeting was also attended by officers of all concerned departments.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that general practitioner doctors also need training in the diagnosis of dengue so that they can diagnose the symptoms of dengue fever in a timely and accurate manner and prescribe appropriate treatment. He said that all hotspots should be closely monitored for dengue control and all places where dengue larvae could breed should be destroyed immediately. He also directed the environment department to make the surveillance of junkyards and hotels more effective.