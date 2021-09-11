Promotion of Sino-Pak academic ties stressed

Islamabad : Three-day international conference on Pak-Sino Partnership concluded at Bahria University Islamabad, E-8 Campus in hybrid mode after recommending steps for the promotion of academic cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Several dignitaries and keynote speakers including Lt. General (R) Muhammad Asghar, member HEC and former Consultant CPEC, Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer, Huawei, and Dr. Sander Schroevers, Dean Heilongjiang International University, China, also attended the ceremony.

The objective of the conference was to provide Pakistani and Chinese academicians and practitioners a platform to present their knowledge and experience regarding potential areas of academic partnership between China and Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi highlighted that there is a great deal of learning for Pakistani Higher Education institutes from Chinese counterparts in terms of teaching methodologies.

The Admiral emphasised on promotion of Chinese language at Pakistani Higher Education institutes for better social and economic integration of two countries. He further shared his vision to have Artificial Intelligence Research Centre at Bahria University.

The conference involved various National and International speakers who highlighted their experiences revolving around different modes of academic cooperation possible between Pakistan and China. In addition, several challenges faced in terms of executing these collaborative activities were also discussed with a view to overcoming these challenges and converting them into opportunities.

The recommendations of the conference are believed to pave the way for academic institutes in Pakistan and China to develop meaningful academic cooperation in the future, while keeping in view the larger picture of regional development.