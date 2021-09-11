Rain creates another urban flooding scare

Islamabad/Rawalpindi : Heavy downpour in Islamabad created an unrest situation in adjoining Rawalpindi where the influx of rainwater in Nullah Leh on Friday made the families living in low-lying areas of the city remain on their toes fearing another flooding.

With around 83 mm rain recorded in different localities of Islamabad including Golra and Saidpur heavy flow of water entered Rawalpindi in the afternoon taking to water level to 19 feet at Katarian and 15 feet at Gawalmandi prompting local administration to swing into action. However, no untoward incident was reported till the filing of this report.

The start of rain always sets alarm bells ringing for the people living in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi who always fear for their life and property due to the constant threat of floods all around. The residents of low-lying areas, particularly Jan Colony, Hazara Colony, Nadeem Colony, Imambara Mohallah, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khabba and Raheemabad faced difficulties during rainfall as the rainwater entered some houses. While in Islamabad people faced difficulties in several areas including Sector F-16, Golra, E-11 and Blue Area where several vehicles and motorcycles developed faults on inundated roads.

More rain-wind thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur during the period. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper/western parts of the country.