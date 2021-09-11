Pak student’s honour

LAHORE:Fajr Khan, a head girl at a school in DHA, has been appointed as vaccine ambassador for the Dutch Public Health Department (GGD), Netherlands. Fajr Khan moved to Pakistan last year after living in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, since the age of 2 years. This summer she returned to Amsterdam where she read about the lack of vaccines among youths and immigrant groups in the Netherlands. She sent a letter to the mayor concerning this which led to her partnership with the Dutch Public Health Department’s Covid-19 prevention team. She organised and hosted a conference with a Dutch doctor and public health specialist for teenagers regarding vaccine misinformation, and was also the face of their Covid-19 billboard campaign.
LAHORE:A meeting of PMA Lahore was held at PMA House on Friday. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting. The...
LAHORE:School Education Department Punjab has issued a notification on Friday that all public and private schools...
LAHORE:The PDWP approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an...
LAHORE:Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister...
LAHORE:Around 36 patients died from coronavirus in Punjab, including nine from City, while 1,705 new cases were...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that in order to make next elections fair, the government is...