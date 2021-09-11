Basharat assures lawyers of resolving issues

LAHORE:Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken concrete steps for the welfare of lawyers and bar associations.

He was talking to a delegation of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) which called on him at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The delegation was led by PbBC Vice-Chairman Farhan Shahbaz. Raja Basharat said grants were also given to the financially weak lawyers and bar associations up to the tehsil level indiscriminately during COVID-19 pandemic. The problems of the lawyers' community would be resolved on priority basis in future too in consultation with the lawyers associations, he said. Expressing gratitude to CM Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Raja Basharat, Farhan Shahbaz said: “We will continue to provide all possible assistance to the Punjab govt for its efforts in provision of speedy justice."