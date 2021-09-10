Smart education

The aim of education is to teach a person how to live life. These days, instead of imparting education, educational institutions are merely giving away degrees. Unemployment in the country is on the rise because our youth is not skilled. Developed countries, such as Japan, Germany and China, train their youth to be skilled and this younger generation goes on to create novel inventions, excelling in technology. We should also try to impart practical education to our students. Moreover, ethical values are a crucial part of education, but, unfortunately, we pay no heed to them. The history of the world – and cinema – is replete with examples of people who were successful despite the fact that they did not graduate from universities or colleges. These include the likes of Steve jobs, Thomas Edison, and William Shakespeare.

Instead of teaching students to cram the prescribed subject matter for passing exams, educational institutes should try to combine a sound practical knowledge, creativity and ethics to ensure the progress of not just an individual but that of the nation as a whole.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana