Electricity in Karachi

In only 2 days of rain, Karachi, including its upscale neighbourhoods, was under water, traffic was jammed, life paralysed, and at least one person was electrocuted. Even hospitals, with their ceilings leaking water, struggled to provide relief to those who were able to brave the deluge and reach them. In the meantime, the city administration made tall claims about draining the water and helping all those in need but did precious little.
It seems that the city, which is the largest contributor to the exchequer, will always face electricity shortage after every rainfall. The PPP government often makes promises to remedy this issue, but fails to make good on them. As long as a good working relationship is not established between the federal and provincial governments, the development of this mega city will remain a dream.
Azfar Siddiqui
Karachi
