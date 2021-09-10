Prosperous region

Twenty years ago, the tragic attacks of 9/11 resulted in changing the world's dynamics. However, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the Taliban, are once again rulers of Afghanistan in all their glory and strength. The Taliban's control over Afghanistan has not only become stronger than in the past, but areas that were considered invincible and unconquerable, including the Panjshir Valley, have also been captured.

The Taliban have finally announced an interim government and cabinet. Officially, Afghanistan has once again been rebranded as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, known as one of the founders of the Taliban movement, was blacklisted by the United Nations at the behest of the United States after 9/11. Today, he has become the head of the new government of Afghanistan. Similarly, new Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is one of the top most wanted terrorists in the FBI list. In my view, the appointment of a non-Pashtun Tajik commander, Qari Fasihuddin Badakhshani, as the chief of army staff reflects commitment of the Taliban for taking decisions on merit and the inclusion of ethnic minorities.

Two months back, international observers were terming the US withdrawal a severe threat to regional peace and stability. Many concerns were raised regarding the possibility of a new civil war and the expected arrival of Afghan refugees to neighbouring countries.

US President Joe Biden, in a telephonic conversation with his then Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on July 23, showed confidence in the US-trained Afghan army to combat Taliban warriors. Earlier, the US president, speaking to reporters in Washington, emphasized that Taliban fighters were not capable of gaining full control of Afghanistan.

Surprisingly, other analysts and experts from the US and international organizations claiming to have a keen eye on the ground realities were also completely unaware of the Taliban's military capabilities. In a short span of a month, all the analysis of international experts, based on ground realities, failed to become reality whereas astrology predictions proved to be accurate and correct.

Afghan people have for the last four decades been facing wars, invasions, civil wars and foreign occupation. However, the tough era is going to end soon, according to Hindu astrology. Sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan will start on September 19, just after one week of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. Afghanistan will not only achieve internal stability but also emerge as a strong economic power.

The Taliban government, unlike in the past, will not be isolated on the diplomatic front. Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia will play a leading role to ensure a prosperous region. In the coming future, the priority of the international community will be to establish cordial ties with Afghanistan.

In my view, the timely visit of ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed to Kabul will bring positive outcomes for Pakistan and the region. Although the foreign media is busy airing traditional propaganda, time will prove his words that: “Don't worry, everything will be OK.”

The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani