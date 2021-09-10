Pakistan keen to consolidate ties with African countries, Egypt

ISLAMABAD: As part of the country’s efforts to boost its engagement with the African region, Pakistan is keen to consolidate ties with Egypt in areas of mutual interest, particularly politics, economics, commerce and defence.

Pakistan’s envoy to Egypt Ambassador Sajid Bilal, while speaking at a seminar titled "Pakistan’s Engagement with Africa – the Continent of the Future", held in Cairo, underlined the progress made in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Egypt as part of the government’s engage Africa policy.

According to the official report, the event was organised by the Cairo mission ofPakistan to observe ‘Pakistan-Egypt Friendship Day’. The speakers from the Egyptian government, the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Cairo and the think-tank community eulogised Pakistan’s international role for peace and tranquility among the nations and various regions.