Corona claims 84 more lives, 4,062 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 91,589 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Thursday with 4,062 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,136 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.
Eighty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 80 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 84 deaths occurred, 38 of them died were under treatment on ventilators. There were 5,383 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.
