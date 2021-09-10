Sherry demands sharing PMDA draft with Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Demanding the government to share Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMDA) draft bill with the Parliament and other stakeholders, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said all media associations of the country have rejected this dictatorial law as this is just another attempt to silence its critics.

“Even the EU has taken notice of the fact that no official text related to the PMDA has been made available. What exactly is the government trying to hide,” she questioned.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the secrecy has made it clear that the government is going to use this draconian law to muzzle the Press. “Everyone is aware of the fact that the government is putting curbs on the media to hide its incompetence,” she added.

She questioned how a law can be passed without consulting the parliament. “Instead of ensuring the protection of journalists, the government is hell-bent on infringing their constitutional rights,” she said.

“Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, but Tabahi Sarkar is creating even more hostile environments for journalists. We strongly reject this crackdown which is an outright violation of Articles 19 and 19A. PPP vehemently opposes PMDA and will fully back the journalists and their protests,” Sherry asserted.