Four die as rains lash Karachi

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy showers that started on late Wednesday night continued well into Thursday night in different areas of Karachi. Surjani Town received the heaviest rainfall of 64mm since Wednesday night. The double jeopardy of Karachi rains i.e. urban flooding and power outages were witnessed, turning little joys of the seasonal rain into misery.
In a tragic incident, a mother and her two minor sons and a daughter, aged between 10 and four, were crushed to death when the boundary wall of an adjoining housing project collapsed on their house in the MPR Colony during the Thursday’s torrential rain. The incident took place in the MPR Colony in city’s Orangi Town neighbourhood when the Wednesday night thundershower lashed Karachi.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed Thursday that the Ministry of Housing and Works was constructing...
KARACHI: Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta of the Aga Khan University and the Hospital for Sick Children has been awarded...
LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore Thursday grilled PMLN leader Javed Latif in an investigation into the...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed the Federal Board of Revenue to re-evaluate the record of 103 tax...
ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity representative bodies Thursday termed formation of proposed Pakistan Media Development...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the government wanted such a media law that...