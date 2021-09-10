Four die as rains lash Karachi

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy showers that started on late Wednesday night continued well into Thursday night in different areas of Karachi. Surjani Town received the heaviest rainfall of 64mm since Wednesday night. The double jeopardy of Karachi rains i.e. urban flooding and power outages were witnessed, turning little joys of the seasonal rain into misery.

In a tragic incident, a mother and her two minor sons and a daughter, aged between 10 and four, were crushed to death when the boundary wall of an adjoining housing project collapsed on their house in the MPR Colony during the Thursday’s torrential rain. The incident took place in the MPR Colony in city’s Orangi Town neighbourhood when the Wednesday night thundershower lashed Karachi.