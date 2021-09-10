PTI’s flawed policies multiply people’s plights: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday said that masses were faced with an unprecedented price-hike and unemployment owing to the flawed policies of incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the election of Cantt Board, Nowshera, he said that selectors had imposed incapable rulers on the nation, who destroyed every institution in the country.

Mian Iftikhar said that it was the only democratic option for the ‘selected’

rulers to quit to pave the way for fresh general election and restore true democracy and install a legitimate government in the country.

He said the PTI leadership was blaming previous governments and coronavirus pandemic to hide its failures. The PTI government presented a glaring example of failures, he maintained.

He criticised the federal government for not allocating the pledged amount for the merged districts. He said that at the time of merger promises had been made with the people of Fata but now they were ignored.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deprived of its rights due to the flawed policies of the PTI government.

He also lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau for its selective accountability against the leaders of opposition parties while giving clean chits to ruling elites.

He alleged that the PTI ministers were involved in massive corruption but the NAB could not dare to file cases against them.

All mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines, he said, were part of the PTI government.He added that this government had multiplied the miseries of the poor.