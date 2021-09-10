Fixing of streetlights ordered

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited different areas of the city and inspected the functioning of streetlights. According to sources, the streetlights on routes heading towards Gaddafi Stadium were also checked prior to the cricket matches between New Zealand and Pakistan cricket teams. DC said all out arrangements were being made prior to the visit of the New Zealand team. He directed the relevant authority to fix non-functional lights within three days. There were almost 300,000 street lights in the city and 75 percent of them were in working condition while 25 percent were non-functional. Chattha said that he would again visit the same routes after three days to check the lights and then no compromise would be made on the performance.