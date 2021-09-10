Arfa Karim IT contest next month

LAHORE:Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will hold Arfa Karim All-Punjab Information Technology (IT) competitions in October; this was announced by Adnan Arshad Aulakh, DG Sports Punjab in a statement here on Thursday.

Revealing the details of the IT competitions, Aulakh said the U-20 boys and girls from all districts of the province will be eligible to participate in these competitions which are going to be organized in 20 e-Libraries of the province. “In the first phase we will start the registration process of all aspiring competitors. We are also planning to hold more such competitions in future to promote passion for science and technology among our youth”.

Aulakh further said that the prime objective of these contests is to create awareness about significance of Information Technology among the young generation. “We are pretty upbeat to find dozens of highly talented boys and girls through these competitions,” he added.

Aulakh said: “It is the right time for us to induce our youth towards science and technology because in the modern era many young IT specialists are playing a significant role in the development of their respective countries through their exceptional IT talent”.