Curbing women’s harassment: Governor to launch awareness campaign in universities

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has decided to launch an awareness campaign in universities to curb violence and sexual harassment of women.

The Punjab governor sought recommendations regarding the campaign from the vice-chancellors of the universities within one week. The Women Peace Council will also collaborate in the awareness campaign.

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar had a meeting with a delegation of Women Peace Council led by MPA Uzma Kardar. Patron-in-chief of Women Peace Council Begum Perveen Sarwar, teachers and students from different educational institutions and representatives of NGOs were also present.

The delegates expressed their concerns to the governor regarding rising incidents of violence and sexual harassment of women in Lahore and other cities of Punjab, and demanded reforms in judicial system for handing down timely verdicts in cases of harassment along with launching awareness campaigns in universities and on other forums.

The Punjab governor said the shameful incidents with women had become even more dangerous than cancer. In order to stop such incidents, the decisions in courts must be given within six months, he said. He stressed that there must be special judges for such cases like the special judges for the cases of overseas Pakistanis, adding that he would especially discuss the matter with the chief justice of Lahore High Court.

He said the role of women in the progress of Pakistan was highly appreciative. He said, “We will not compromise on women's safety.” He said that in order to stop incidents of violence against women a special campaign would be launched after taking recommendations from the VCs.

Women Peace Council Patron-in-Chief Begum Perveen Sarwar said that it was time to make such laws so that the women did not have to face the difficulties for justice, adding that in England, women did not have to go to police stations for recording statements, instead police went to victims’ homes and their identity was never revealed.

She said the women council was ready to cooperate with the government institutions. “We all have to work together to stop such incidents,” she added. MPA Uzma Kardar said that for the progress of any society, women rights and safety were compulsory. She said every citizen should get united against those who were involved in crimes against women.