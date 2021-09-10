City receives rain; more showers forecast

LAHORE:Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the provincial metropolis here Thursday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. In Lahore, rain started in the morning and continued until evening with intervals. As per the Wasa report, Furrukhabad receives highest rain 97mm, Shahi Qila 32mm, Lakshmi Chowk 31, Gulshan-e-Ravi 18, Chowk Nakhuda 15, Tajpura 10, Upper Mall, Mughalpura 08, City 06, Gulberg, Airport 03, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town 02, Jail Road, Samanabad and Johar Town 01. Met officials said strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper & lower parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh while isolated heavy falls were also likely to occur during the period. Rainfall was recorded at different cities, including Sargodha (City 55), Hafizabad 43, Okara 37, Mandi Bahauddin 33, Kasur 32, Sahiwal 19, Mangla 07, Murree 05, Narowal 03, DG Khan 02 and Jhang 01. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor and Sibbi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 33.2°C and minimum was 25°C.