Traffic warden suspended for torturing violator

LAHORE:A traffic warden subjected a citizen to severe torture on Thursday near Laal Pul. Victim Faizan reportedly was violating one-way traffic. A traffic warden, Muhammad Iqbal, stopped him for one-way violation. Instead of only issuing tickets, he started manhandling and misbehaving with him. An exchange of argument ensued that led to a fist fighting. The warden reportedly hit him with a wireless set and the victim suffered a head injury and started bleeding.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi has suspended the warden and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Citizens said the senior officers of the traffic police should teach the traffic wardens to adopt good behavior instead of challenging people so that society could be reformed. Incidents of violence against the citizens of Lahore are coming to the fore on a daily basis. Effective preventive measures have been demanded by the citizens as several such incidents in the last two months have happened. DSP Traffic Abdul Ghani has been directed to conduct the inquiry. A couple of days ago, wardens had subjected an SDO of Lesco to torture at Johar Town and misbehaved with a lady doctor at Mughalpura.

accidents: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 866 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 926 were injured. Out of this, 535 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 391 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

found dead: A man was recovered dead from a hotel room in the limits of North Cantt police on Thursday. The victim identified as Hassan Ashraf had rented a room in the hotel. The hotel management checked his room in the morning after no response from inside and found him lying dead. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

girls recovered: Nishtar Colony Investigation police arrested three persons and recovered two abducted girls. The accused Alyas Masih, Yeshwa Masih and Asif Masih had kidnapped 'S', 17, and 'A', 16. Police carried out raids in Kasur, Pattoki and Lahore to recover the girls.