LHC CJ says resolving commercial disputes priority

LAHORE: A review meeting on commercial courts was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday.

Senior judge of the Lahore High Court Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, Registrar Irfan Ahmed Saeed, DG of District Judiciary Masood Arshad, P&D Chairman Abdullah Khan Sanbal, Industries Secretary Wasif Khurshid, Law Secretary Nadeem Sarwar, Director Programmes of P&D Ali Jalal, Director Law Ishtiaq Ahmed, Additional Registrar Monitoring of Lahore High Court Syed Mohammad Umar, Deputy Registrar Shafqat Maghiana, Deputy Registrar Mohammad Kashif Pasha and Focal Person PITB Jamal Ahmed along with representatives of relevant departments participated.The meeting also discussed in detail the proposed act prepared for commercial courts.

Expressing his views to the participants in the meeting, Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti said that the role of commercial courts is very important in improving economy and increasing investment. He said that resolving business disputes on a priority basis is one of our main objectives, unless business disputes are resolved within the stipulated time, the confidence of investors will not be gained. He said that we are trying to make the best legislation possible for the best commercial courts. Legislation is the sole job of the parliament but it has to be implemented through the courts. The courts will be able to make better quality decisions within a short time through best legislation.