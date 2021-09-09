Weapons buildup in region concerns Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Authority (NCA) Wednesday expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan.

The 25th meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Strategic Plans Division Headquarters. A detailed briefing was given to the NCA on evolving conflict dynamics in the region. The forum noted with concern the destabilising massive arms buildup in the conventional and strategic domains.

The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race.

All member of the NCA including federal ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance and Interior; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC); chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) director general attended the meeting.

The forum reiterated maintaining full spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and expressed satisfaction on the development of strategic capabilities.

The NCA re-affirmed that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives.