One dies as bike falls into ravine

HARIPUR: A man was killed while his relative was injured when a motorcycle fell into a ravine on Haripur By-pass road here on Wednesday.
Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Shakir, a resident of Ghazi and his cousin Waseem, were on the way to Haripur city by their motorcycle when it went out of control and skidded off the road near Khalabat Township interchange. As a result, Muhammad Shakir died on the spot while Waseem sustained serious injuries.
The dead and injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre from where Waseem was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.
