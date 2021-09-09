SIH lauds physical therapists

Islamabad : The Rehabilitation Department of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) carried out multiple activities to create awareness about the role of physical therapy in the COVID-19 rehabilitation process.

The hospital appreciated the services of its physical therapists on the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, which is annually observed on September 8. The day is an opportunity for physical therapists to create awareness about the fundamental contribution therapists make in keeping people pain-free, mobile and independent. The focus for this year’s observation is ‘Rehabilitation and Long COVID’ and the role of physiotherapists in the treatment and management of people affected by Long COVID.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer of SIH Taimoor Shah said, “Physiotherapy is an established profession globally; the role that physical therapists are playing during this pandemic in the management of patients admitted to hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, is commendable.”

Kashif Khan, Associate General Manager of the Rehabilitation Department said, physical therapists aim to improve physical recovery following acute illness. “Data suggest that physiotherapy is beneficial for improved respiratory mechanism and physical rehabilitation in the Long COVID,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of continuation of care after discharge from hospital, the Manager of the Rehabilitation Department Faiza Badar talked about integration of technology-based healthcare solutions, and ways in which patients can access experienced and qualified physical therapists and other healthcare services at their doorstep, utilizing home health services.