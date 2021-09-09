IGP orders to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations

Islamabad : Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed DIG and SSP (Operations) to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations creating parking and other issues to citizens.

He further instructed that the vehicles and motorcycles wanted in the cases should also be shifted to other places immediately and recovered vehicles should be handed over to their owners as soon as possible.

He said arrangements should be made to auction the unidentified vehicles and motorcycles in collaborations with the relevant departments.

The IGP said police stations should be made clean, green, and beautiful by changing the internal environment there while the friendly environment for the citizens to be ensured.

He further said special care should also be taken for the cleanliness of the residential barracks of the employees so that they can perform their professional duties in the best possible manner.

He said protection of property is the first priority of the citizens coming to the police station.

Their problems should be resolved immediately and a decent attitude to be demonstrated during interaction with them.