 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Lebanon will not deport Syrians

World

AFP
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

Beirut: A top Lebanese intelligence official said on Wednesday the country would not deport six Syrians back to their war-torn homeland, after they were detained last month for smuggling themselves across the border. The army reported on August 28 that it had arrested six Syrians for "entering Lebanon illegally" and had referred them to the General Security apparatus.

