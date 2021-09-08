CM orders Malakand admin to improve law & order

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the Malakand division administration to improve the overall law and order situation and administrative matters within a month period or else face a strict action.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting that reviewed the law and order situation and administrative affairs in the Malakand division, said a handout.

Member Provincial Assembly, Mian Sharafat Ali, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Malakand division commissioner, regional police officer and other relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The matters related to the overall law and order situation, anti-encroachment operations and steps being taken to stop illegal cutting of trees, and protection of forest acres in Malakand division were discussed.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over some unpleasant incidents of law & order in the division. He directed the administration and police to improve the overall law & order situation and administrative matters and submit him a weekly report.

Mahmood Khan ordered the relevant officials to chalk out a comprehensive mechanism for the security of tourists to ensure that no incidents of inconvenience to tourists take place in future.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-encroachments operations in Swat district and take indiscriminate actions against illegal constructions on river beds.

The chief minister ordered them to speed up actions against land grabbers and those elements involved in illegal construction.

He directed secretary Forests to prepare a plan to effectively stop the illegal cutting of forests. They were asked to complete the recruitment process against the newly created vacancies to put an end to the illegal cutting of trees.

The chief minister directed the Revenue Department to initiate land settlement in Kalam to demarcate the forest land within three months.