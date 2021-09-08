Illegal Indian occupation: PPP MPA asks PM to take up Junagarh issue at UN

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has asked the federal government to include Junagarh in the course of studies at the federal and provincial level to create awareness among the youth.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that Junagarh was a part of Pakistan but India illegally occupied it. He recalled that the Nawab of Junagarh, after the consultation of the state council, had announced merger with Pakistan in 1947. Kundi said the Pakistan flag was also hoisted on the state-building of Junagarh but on November 9, 1947, India occupied the state of Junagarh in violation of international laws.

He said he had submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly so that a unanimous resolution could be passed. The federal government, he said, should include the Junagarh issue in the foreign policy priority list. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan should raise the issue of illegal occupation of Junagarhby India in the UN General Assembly session.