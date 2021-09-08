Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan IED explosion

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers have been martyred in an IED explosion during an area clearance operation conducted by the security forces in Dosalli, North Waziristan district. Twenty-five-year-old Sepoy Zia Akram, a resident of Muzaffarabad, and Sepoy Musawwar Khan, 20, a resident of Bajaur, embraced shahadat, said the ISPR in a statement on Tuesday. The Pakistan Army troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed. Clearance operation is still in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
