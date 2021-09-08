A unifying war

When the war of 1965 began, we were children who hardly knew why the war was being fought. We only knew India had invaded our sacred land. We would help our elders dig trenches all day and during the Indian airstrikes we would jump out of the trenches, shouting Nara e Takbeer.

It was the era of the radio and the voices of Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan and others would inspire in us an immense love for our motherland. That 17-day war brought us together as one united force against the enemy. However, the times succeeding the war have been scarring: an ailing economy, the TashkentAgreement, the Bhutto factor, nationalisation of industries, feelings of insecurity among former East Pakistanis, the 1971 war and separation of East Pakistan; even now the nation stands divided. I don’t know what will bring us together again, but it will not be another war, because wars are no good to anyone.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

*****

The 1965 war is something that should never be forgotten because there is a big lesson to be learnt from it. The war was fought over Kashmir. Our brave soldiers safeguarded their beloved motherland with tremendous courage. Who can forget the fearless pilot Rashid Minhas, who gave up his life to protect the dignity of his country? Or Maqbool Hussain, who refused to curse his country even under torture? Who can forget the man of Lahore front, Major Raja Abdul Aziz, who fought for six days and nights on the Lahore front and laid down his life doing so on September 10, 1965? The passionate warriors of 1965 made history through their sacrifices.

Even today, our soldiers are keen to serve their country anytime and anywhere. It is a time to recall that the war was fought for the cause of Kashmir. Striving for Kashmir's freedom will remain our great cause and achieving the motive will be a triumph for the nation.

Abdul Qadir Morio

Larkana