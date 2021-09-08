Heavy rain adds to woes of Pindiites

Rawalpindi : Heavy rain on Tuesday exposed the poor drainage system of various localities of the city making the lives of inhabitants of these areas as well as people travelling on roads miserable.

The traffic remained stuck in different spots due to inundated Murree Road and Airport Road. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on these roads due to inundated Committee Chowk Underpass, Mareer Chowk, Raja Bazaar and on Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Gulzar-e-Quaid. The majority of vehicles developed faults due to traffic jams.

The residents settled around Airport Road particularly Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, and Gulzar-e-Quaid faced the worst kind of difficulties as the rainwater entered their homes.

The traffic wardens remained busy in controlling the situation but in vain because of inundated roads On the other hand, city areas were under control because Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials were present all around. Water sucking machines were present in the majority of low-lying.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) spokesman Umar Farooq told ‘The News’ that they have cleared all areas where rainwater was present. “We are ready to face any kind of situation,” he said. He said that the water level was 4 feet at Gawalmandi and 6 feet at Katariyan.