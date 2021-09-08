PCTB asks Aitchison College to prescribe approved textbooks

LAHORE:Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has advised Aitchison College not to prescribe textbooks which have not been given NOC by the PCTB.

In a letter to the principal of Aitchison College, the PCTB managing director observed, “PCTB reviews and issues NOCs to the books after due process not on the request of an educational institution (school/college), but on the request of book developer (person/agency/private publisher) who apply for the same." The PCTB called upon the Aitchison College principal to direct the publishers to submit their work for review and issuance of NOCs. “You are again requested/advised to kindly not prescribe those books which have not been given NOCs by PCTB,” reads the letter.

Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas observed that the government would not let anyone challenge its writ. Posting the PCTB letter on Twitter, he wrote: “Letter sent to Aitchison College Lahore for NOT implementing Single National Curriculum in its entirety by Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board. Zero exemptions. I will not let anyone challenge the writ of the government.”