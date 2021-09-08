64 cases of women harassment registered

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 64 cases of women harassment during the current year. The state and the police are with the women who are victims of harassment and violence against women, the DIG Operations said, adding that Lahore police were making every possible effort to protect women.

Valuables burnt: Valuables reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house in EME Society on Tuesday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Youth drowns: A 20-year old youth drowned in the Ravi River near Shahdara on Tuesday. The boy had brought buffaloes to the river. Rescue team was searching for the boy till the filing of this report.

molest bid: Ghaziabad police arrested a man on the charges of attempting to molest a 15-year old boy. The accused Zubair seduced the boy and took him to his house and tried to commit unnatural offence with him.

Man arrested: Nawab Town Investigation police arrested a man for kidnapping a six-year old boy. The accused Raheel alias Shani wanted to marry the mother of the abducted child Usman Ali. Outraged over the refusal of the abducted child's mother, the accused abducted the child.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 2370 cases against various traffic violations during the last month. These cases were registered against 99 persons for carrying illegal weapons and 109 cases against drug pushers. The Punjab Highway Patrol also arrested four A-category and 97 B-category proclaimed offenders and 25 court absconders. During the journey, 16181 passengers were assisted and 101 missing children were reunited with their parents.

Moreover, 20 seminars were conducted and 74201 brochures were distributed as part of the campaign against vehicles causing more environmental pollution. 327 cases were registered against overloaded vehicles while 55 cases were registered for use of blue light and 38 cases for illegal use of green number plate.