Kamran Afzal to be new Punjab CS, Rao Sardar IGP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed new inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and the chief secretary. According to sources, former federal finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal will replace chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik. Also, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director general additional IG Rao Sardar would replace IGP Inam Ghani.

Sources said the PM had given initial approval for appointment of both the officers. The decision was taken during a meeting between the premier and the Punjab chief minister. The Establishment Division would issue a notification for the new chief secretary and the IGP Punjab after approval of the federal cabinet. The Punjab government is changing the chief secretary and the inspector general of police for the fifth and seventh time, respectively in the PTI-led government’s three-year tenure.