Pak Navy marks Defence Day: PN admiral, Corps Commander Quetta pay tribute to martyrs, Ghazis and national heroes

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Pakistan Navy (PN) celebrated ‘Defence Day’ of Pakistan with reverence and effervescent spirit on Monday.

The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of armed forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Indo-Pak war. While, Corps Commander Quetta Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis who remained undeterred by the size of the enemy and foiled its nefarious designs with grit, courage and honour.

On this day, nation acknowledges sacrifices of its gallant and resilient soldiers, sailors and airmen who defended the ideological and geographical frontiers of their motherland. The admiral urged that this day being a symbol of courage, resolve, sacrifice and national integrity demands a pledge to work selflessly and to adhere resolutely to the Quaid’s great principles by anchoring strong faith in Allah SWT.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Quran Khawani was held for interminable peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials at Field Command Headquarters.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day.

All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions. A special squash event was held at PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex wherein local and regional players of squash participated in matches of various categories including men, women and juniors.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Quetta Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan and offered Fateha for the Shuhada who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland, says a press release.

Corps Commander Quetta also attended a reception given in honour of the families of the martyrs. He paid tribute to the martyrs and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs are a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan. He also said that the supreme sacrifice of loved ones will never be forgotten who laid down their lives to ensure the sanctity of the country. A large number of Shuhada families, civil and military officials attended the ceremony.