IHC serves notices on respondents in plots allotment case

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served notices on respondents in an intra-court appeal (ICA), regarding allotment of extra plots to judges and civil servants.

Petitioner Riaz Haneef Rahi Advocate prayed the court to send the matter also to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as it was the matter of recovery worth Rs45 billion from the people who caused loss to the national exchequer. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, after listening arguments, sought comments from the respondents and adjourned the case. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.